Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 151,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 461% compared to the average volume of 27,030 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

BMY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.62. 9,651,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,721,733. The company has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

