Steem (STEEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Steem has a market cap of $62.66 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000431 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00459329 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020767 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00894791 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002109 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00104630 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00606517 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00253700 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,623,529 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
