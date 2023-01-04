Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0196 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $76.94 million and $1.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00039112 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019363 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00233926 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01942836 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,785,334.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

