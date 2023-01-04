SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 837.2% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.59. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

