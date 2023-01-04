SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,093,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,373,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,926,000 after buying an additional 2,325,486 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3,005.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,103,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,444 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,219,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,313,000 after buying an additional 298,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 118,316.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 248,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.