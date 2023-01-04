SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 3.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 638.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 299,322 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 341,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

