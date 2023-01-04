SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is WBI Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 260.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,331. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.