Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 3.69% of Globalink Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter valued at $524,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLLI remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

