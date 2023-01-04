Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 139,103 Shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,103 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Colicity worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter worth approximately $11,585,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Colicity by 106.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 583,897 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Colicity by 200.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 588,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 392,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Colicity by 163.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 548,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 340,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLI stock remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

