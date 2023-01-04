Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,204 Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Target Global Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 7,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,073. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.