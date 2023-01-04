Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 230,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I accounts for 0.7% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BCSA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 6,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.