Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $709,000 in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKH. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 39.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 237,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 329,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,193. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

