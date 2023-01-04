Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 149,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of BioPlus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 555,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 13.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BIOS stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.28.

BioPlus Acquisition Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

