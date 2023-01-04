Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 876.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,061 shares during the quarter. TPG Pace Beneficial II accounts for about 1.0% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 210,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Price Performance

YTPG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 549,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.