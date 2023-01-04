Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.47% of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSPQ. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 412,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 933,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSPQ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.03.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

