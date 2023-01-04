Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 82,008 EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFHTU traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,600. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

