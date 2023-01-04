Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Southwest Gas worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

