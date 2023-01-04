Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $121.78 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $121.78 million and approximately $1.94 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039890 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00710455 USD and is down -8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

