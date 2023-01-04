Sourceless Price Down 27.5% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $121.78 million and approximately $1.94 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039890 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00710455 USD and is down -8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.