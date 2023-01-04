Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CREG stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
