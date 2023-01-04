SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.75 EPS.

SMART Global Price Performance

SMART Global stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. 1,120,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,793. The company has a market capitalization of $744.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SMART Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SMART Global by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

