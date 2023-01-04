Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.12

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Slam Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Slam by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Slam by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 83,975 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the third quarter valued at about $3,842,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Slam by 500.0% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slam by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 454,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

