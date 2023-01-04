Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.13 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

SLP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. 214,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,699. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955,010 shares in the company, valued at $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,353,600. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

