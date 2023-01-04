Silverarc Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,355 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 389,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 249,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 187,958 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 186,899 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 457,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 141,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.61. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 186.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.