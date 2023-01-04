Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Immunovant by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,613 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 422,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,562 shares of company stock valued at $155,456 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 6,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,370. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

