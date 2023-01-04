Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TERN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,974 shares in the last quarter.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 758,620 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:TERN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. 559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,999. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

