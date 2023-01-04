Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys 5,194 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Phreesia worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.60. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,446 shares of company stock worth $2,395,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

