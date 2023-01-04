Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Oncology accounts for about 1.0% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Cullinan Oncology worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGEM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.01. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.