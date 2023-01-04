Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares during the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery makes up 2.1% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 2,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,146,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 17.4% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,796,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 169,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $716,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 19,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.30.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

