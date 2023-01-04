Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 4.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.25. 18,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 575,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

