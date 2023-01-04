Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

About Sierra Wireless

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $63,924,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $58,750,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $51,199,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $48,982,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $44,442,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

