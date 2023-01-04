Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Drops By 13.0%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 227,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.30.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGD. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

