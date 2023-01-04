Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Rises By 10.9%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 3,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,891. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.