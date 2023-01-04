Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Decreases By 7.6%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 10,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,303. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Stories

