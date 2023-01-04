Short Interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Declines By 8.4%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. 8,432,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,865. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

