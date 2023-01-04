Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Declines By 7.9%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 352,700 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.61%.
In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,618,195.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,618,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $1,038,562. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
