Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Drops By 11.1%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.59.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
