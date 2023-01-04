Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Drops By 11.1%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

