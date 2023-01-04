Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Drops By 13.4%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
MoneyLion Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ML traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 367,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. MoneyLion has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.99.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $88.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
