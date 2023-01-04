Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expands By 12.4%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 90,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.