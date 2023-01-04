Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Decreases By 12.7%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On mCloud Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

mCloud Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCLD remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,108. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCLD. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

