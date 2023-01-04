Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Declines By 12.9%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 655,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 29.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Masimo by 56.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Masimo by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $147.40. 886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $287.17.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

