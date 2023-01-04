Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Declines By 14.8%

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 605,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,985. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $184.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.27.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $7.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

