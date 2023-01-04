Short Interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Declines By 12.8%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

LYLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Courant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYLT stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.87. Loyalty Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Loyalty Ventures had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $162.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

