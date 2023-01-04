Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Grows By 14.8%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lizhi by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi Trading Down 6.3 %

LIZI opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi ( NASDAQ:LIZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.