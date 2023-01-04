Short Interest in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expands By 9.5%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 21,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Get Livent alerts:

Institutional Trading of Livent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,824,000 after acquiring an additional 316,766 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107,573 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 123,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,208. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.76. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.