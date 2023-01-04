Short Interest in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Grows By 10.1%

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 146,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Limoneira by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 14.2% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 627,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Limoneira by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Trading Up 0.6 %

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,051. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -499.92%.

About Limoneira

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.