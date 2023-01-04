Short Interest in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Drops By 14.6%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,690,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 39,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

