Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Increases By 6.9%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,387. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.