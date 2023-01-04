Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Drops By 12.4%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 35,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 31,466,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,790,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

