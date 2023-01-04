Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Declines By 10.3%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,243,000 after acquiring an additional 291,946 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. 1,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,217. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

